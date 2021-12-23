AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 397 ($5.25).

A number of research firms recently commented on AJB. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.55) to GBX 400 ($5.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.88) to GBX 435 ($5.75) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.29) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

AJB stock opened at GBX 379.60 ($5.02) on Thursday. AJ Bell has a 1-year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 487 ($6.43). The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 394.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.02), for a total value of £39,592.20 ($52,308.36). Also, insider Andrew James Bell acquired 263,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £994,332.78 ($1,313,691.08).

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

