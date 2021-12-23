Akash Network (AKT) Price Up 21.5% Over Last Week

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $204.76 million and $1.81 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003536 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00057187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.93 or 0.08040518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,782.12 or 0.99858494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00073409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00052747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

