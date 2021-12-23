Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Trading Up 4.9%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) shares shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05. 2,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 264,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.97.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Niro Ph.D Ramachandran purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $328,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Shepler purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,073 shares of company stock valued at $770,188 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $43,394,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,065,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 815,470 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $9,682,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $8,544,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $7,736,000. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.