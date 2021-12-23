Akroma (AKA) 1-Day Volume Tops $549.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $282,666.21 and $549.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.30 or 0.08128695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00073963 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

