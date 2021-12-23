Akropolis Trading Up 17.8% Over Last Week (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Akropolis has a total market cap of $87.04 million and approximately $17.97 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00043613 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

