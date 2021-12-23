Alchemix (ALCX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.08 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for approximately $206.92 or 0.00407487 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $186.38 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00042407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.40 or 0.00209538 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

ALCX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,119,299 coins and its circulating supply is 900,717 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

