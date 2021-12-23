Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,763 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.24% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $72,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,217,000 after purchasing an additional 129,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $114,256,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.6% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 85,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. BTIG Research increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $219.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.08. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $219.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.