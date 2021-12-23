Algorand Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.07 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Algorand has a total market cap of $9.07 billion and approximately $283.77 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002906 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00245698 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00026740 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.54 or 0.00532377 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00080241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,798,848,447 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,281,506 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

