Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86,305 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.6% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.85. 295,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,267,444. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

