Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.30. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 930 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The firm had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $2,894,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock valued at $143,772,529.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

