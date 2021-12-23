Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.65

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.65 and traded as high as C$51.47. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$50.94, with a volume of 1,167,045 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.65. The firm has a market cap of C$54.18 billion and a PE ratio of 16.42.

In other Alimentation Couche-Tard news, Director Éric Boyko bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$258,445.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

