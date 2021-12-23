ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.17

Shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.75. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 6,739,332 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALJJ. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ALJ Regional by 117.0% during the second quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 924,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 498,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ALJ Regional during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.
ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.
Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.