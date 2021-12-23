Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Gap Up to $8.55

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $9.82. Allakos shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 200,453 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLK shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $558.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allakos by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

