Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ALGM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.49. 421,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,084. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,086 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,802,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,518,000 after acquiring an additional 618,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,640,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,364,000 after acquiring an additional 165,689 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,855,000 after acquiring an additional 620,572 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

