AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. AllSafe has a total market cap of $167,144.19 and approximately $3.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00035496 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

