Allworth Financial LP Buys 7,195 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.61.

PNC opened at $197.12 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

