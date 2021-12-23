Allworth Financial LP Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $806.50.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,008.87 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,038.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $818.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 326.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

