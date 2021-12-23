Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Target were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Target by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $217.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.75 and its 200 day moving average is $246.22. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

