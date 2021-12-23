Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 847,168 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

