Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Trading 10.1% Higher This Week

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $79.71 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00056654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.08 or 0.08087535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00074614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,024.01 or 0.99792440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

