Alpha Coin (APC) Reaches Market Cap of $28,311.39

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 50.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $28,311.39 and approximately $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,841.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.38 or 0.00895685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.00252563 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00024650 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003163 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.