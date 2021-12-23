Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.78

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001528 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $346.51 million and approximately $15.47 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00050240 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002607 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008585 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

