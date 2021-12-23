Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.12

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.12 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 159 ($2.10). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 163.50 ($2.16), with a volume of 8,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 94.96 and a quick ratio of 61.40. The company has a market capitalization of £100.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.