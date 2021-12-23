Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $707,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

GOOG opened at $2,938.98 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,912.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,780.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.