Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 189,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Freed Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 2,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,391,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $15.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,954.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,074. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,912.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,780.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

