Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,632 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $395,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,928.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,899.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,748.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,696.10 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.