Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,512 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 342.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after purchasing an additional 385,834 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,910,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $456.65. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,940. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.95 and a 200-day moving average of $420.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

