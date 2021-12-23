Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,822 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,822 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Amundi bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 10,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.41. 208,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,463,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.24. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

