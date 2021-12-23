Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,240 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,240 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 382,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,623,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.