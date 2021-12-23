Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 543 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock traded up $4.31 on Thursday, reaching $351.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $262.85 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

