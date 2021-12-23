Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys 2,730 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 162.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.51. 27,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,838. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.38.

