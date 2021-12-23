Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Omnicell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Omnicell by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Omnicell by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 15,044.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,132. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

