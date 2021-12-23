Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,775,000 after buying an additional 4,379,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,029,000 after purchasing an additional 545,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.74. 27,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,375. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.769 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

