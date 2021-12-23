Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,341 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.14. The company had a trading volume of 77,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.47. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.35 and a 1-year high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

