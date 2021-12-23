Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 302.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,985 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 324,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,085,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $61.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

