Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after buying an additional 257,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,482,000 after buying an additional 199,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,471,000 after buying an additional 512,782 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 643,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,094,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after buying an additional 89,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $86.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,619. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.51.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

