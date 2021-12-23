Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 52.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 42.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 115,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,093,000 after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,060,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,060,000 after acquiring an additional 51,005 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.05. 327,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,267,444. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $317.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.40 and its 200-day moving average is $172.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

