Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $69.15 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,725 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.7% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $69,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.18. 25,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,171. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

