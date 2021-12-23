Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $7.68 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $359.57. 140,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480,480. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.06. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $298.59 and a fifty-two week high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

