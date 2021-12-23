Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.37. 2,416,053 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

