Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.82. 5,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,472. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $82.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

