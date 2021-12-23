Alphastar Capital Management LLC Invests $3.95 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $494.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,170. The company’s fifty day moving average is $456.37 and its 200 day moving average is $426.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $496.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

