Alphastar Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

IVV stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $472.85. The company had a trading volume of 181,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,816. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $366.16 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $463.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

