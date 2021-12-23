Alphastar Capital Management LLC Takes $8.26 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,630 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $634.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,046. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $357.69 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

