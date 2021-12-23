Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.00

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.00 and traded as high as C$16.87. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$16.78, with a volume of 130,097 shares.

ALS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian downgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. The company has a market cap of C$693.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

