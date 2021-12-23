Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Trading Down 2.4%

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.90 and last traded at $62.90. Approximately 783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 57,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 3.56.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 69.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 238.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

