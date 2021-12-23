Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,463 shares of company stock worth $3,010,959. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $222.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.15 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

