Amalgamated Bank Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.73.

FLT stock opened at $222.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

