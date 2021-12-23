Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,111 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of IAA worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth about $1,001,000. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,421,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in IAA by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in IAA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 767,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,856,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE IAA opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

