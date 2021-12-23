Amalgamated Bank Sells 8,663 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,722 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 16.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Halliburton by 52.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,223 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,092 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Halliburton by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,245 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 17.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

